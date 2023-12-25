New Delhi: The newly appointed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh, after being suspended on Sunday, has said that he would meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur soon and explain his point of view in response to the Ministry's claims that led to the new body suspension.

The reactions came after the ministry reportedly asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form a ad-hoc panel to temporally look after the operations of the WFI. Singh, who is a close aide of former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he will meet the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with the letter from all the state federations and discuss his views over the issue.

Responding to the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals, which led to a suspension of the new WFI body, Singh said that whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. "Where the elections were held, the ad-hoc committee had called the general body and that meeting was adjourned and we decided to have a meeting in the hotel where the delegations from 24 states federations were present," he told IANS.

"This year's U15 and U20 calendar is ending on Dec 31, keeping this in mind, everyone decided that U-15 and U-20 Nationals should be conducted so that the children get certificates and the future of the children does not get spoiled. Everyone has been asked and everyone has given their consent. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision and all 24 state associations had given affidavits also, said Singh. Days after the WFI election was held, the Ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body over a 'hasty' announcement to hold nationals.

The sports ministry had issued a letter stating, “Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. "This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI," the letter read.