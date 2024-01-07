SACHIN TENDULKAR BATS FOR INDIAN ISLANDS AMID MALDIVES ROW

Hyderabad: Many Popular Indian celebrities have reacted to the ongoing Maldives row including cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who bated for the Indian beaches through his social media post.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former India opener reignited memories of his 50th birthday which was celebrated in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, and wrote that the coastal town in the Konkan region offered gorgeous locations to visit with wonderful hospitality and appealed to people to explore Indian Islands.

"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his credit, wrote on X.

Apart from him, other celebrities also reacted on social media. Actor Akshay Kumar slammed the prominent figures in the Maldives for their hateful comments towards India and appealed to the people to explore the Indian Islands.

"Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism (sic)," he wrote.

Former India all-rounder and commentator Irfan Pathan also condemned the negative remarks towards India while former India speedster Venkatesh Prasad shared a screenshot of a derogatory message towards India from the Maldivian Deputy Minister in his social media post.