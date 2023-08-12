Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, who has fans all over the world, is also ahead in terms of earnings. Hopper HQ, a social media marketing platform, has recently revealed that Kohli is earning a huge amount through cricket and non-cricket means. However, Virat debunked the news. Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer on social media. The news about his earnings has gone viral on social media. It is learnt that he is reportedly earning Rs 11.45 crore per post on Instagram.

Hopper HQ revealed that Kohli is the only Indian in the top-25 list. However, Virat Kohli has recently responded about the income that comes from his post. He denied that there was any truth in it. "I owe everything that I have received in my life so far. Thanks to everyone for that. There is no truth in the 'social media earnings' news doing the rounds," Kohli tweeted.

What did Hopper HQ say?

On Instagram, Virat's account has a combined following of 256 million (over 25 crore). Due to this, the demand for Kohli on Instagram is very high. Social media marketing platform Hopper HQ has revealed that Kohli secured the third spot in the list of most expensive players on Instagram.

It is learnt that he is receiving Rs 11.45 crore per post. Only football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (599 million) and Messi (482 million) are ahead of Kohli. Ronaldo is charging Rs 26.76 crore and Messi Rs.21.49 crore for each post. Kohli has also been featured in the list of top-100 highest-paid players in the world by Sportico recently. Kohli's net worth is over Rs 1,000 crore.

Also read: It has been 'Leg Day' for Virat Kohli for the past eight years