Hangzhou(China): Roshibina Devi has kept the Indian flag flying high in the Asian Games by securing a silver in Wushu. The athlete clinched the silver in the women's 60kg category. The Chinese challenge of Wu Xiaowei proved too much for her and she lost with a scoreline of 2-0.

In the first round, Wu scored some points with a takedown while Roshibina attempted to get hold of her opponent's leg but failed to push her off the mat to level the scores or score enough to win the round. As a result, the judges ruled the round in favor of Wu handing her a 1-0 lead in the bout.

It looked like Roshibina has bounced back in the contest as she took down her opponent early in the second round. However, a kick in the torso from Wu ended Roshibina's campaign and she earned silver by the end of the proceedings. Notably, it is India's 23rd medal in the ongoing Asian Games. Also, Roshibina bettered her performance from the previous edition by converting bronze into silver.