REAL MADRID WIN SEVILLA REAL SOCIEDAD DRAW IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OPENERS

Madrid: Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at home to last season's beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan, in a game they might have won with ease but ended up clinging on for a point.

Real Sociedad opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game when Brais Mendez curled home a left-foot shot after Ander Barrenetxea's powerful effort bounced back to him off the post, reports Xinhua.

The San Sebastian side, with Barrenetxea and Takefusa Kubo both active down the wings, were in complete control of the game and both Robin Le Normand and Kieran Tierney had chances to add to the score before Mikel Oyarzabal hit the crossbar, although the chance was ruled out for offside.

Oyarzabal had a good chance early in the second half after Le Normand's flick following a set-piece, but his header went straight at Inter keeper Yann Sommer. Le Normand then saw a header graze the top of the Inter crossbar, before last season's runners-up began to show some of their football.

The last 10 minutes saw Inter finally begin to attack, while Real Sociedad began to think about protecting rather than extending their lead, and the home side paid for that when Lautaro Martinez popped up at the far post to equalize in the 87th minute.

The Inter striker had been almost invisible until his goal, but from that moment, the Italians were in control and La Real had to cling on for a draw. Europa League champions Sevilla began their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to French side Lens in their difficult qualifying group.

Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring for Sevilla with a powerful header from an Ivan Rakitic cross in the ninth minute, but the home side's advantage didn't last long.

Angelo Fulgini leveled for Lens in the 24th minute with a thundering free kick, which Sevilla keeper Marco Dmitrovic got his fingertips to but was unable to keep out.

Lens keeper Brice Samba then made two fine saves to deny Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri to keep the score level before the break. Mariano Diaz had a good chance for Sevilla in the last minute, but sent his shot high over the crossbar.