RAHUL TO CAPTAIN IN FIRST TWO ODIS AGAINST AUSTRALIA ROHIT VIRAT RESTED

Hyderabad: Star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs to be played against Australia beginning this Friday. The Men in Blue are high on confidence after they thrashed Sri Lanka in a lop-sided final to lift the Asis Cup in Colombo on Sunday. The squad for the series against Australia was announced at a virtual press conference, attended by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

For the first two ODIs, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain. The series against Australia will be India's last before the much anticipated World Cup to be played in India. Interestingly, India, who are coached by Rahul Dravid, started their World Cup campaign against Australia, who was lifted the ODI World Cup multiple times, in Chennai at the Chepauk.

For the upcoming series, the five-member selection committee has selected Ishan Kishan as the second wicketkeeper after KL Rahul. Young Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma, who made his ODI debut in the last Asia Cup, also finds a place in the squad. The selectors have interestingly reposed their faith in axe off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his Tamil Nadu teammate Washington Sundar.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been included for the third ODI and so is left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who sustained an injury in the Asia Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the summit clash.

The BCCI has said that Axar Patel's selection will be subject to his fitness. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has been included in the squad for the first two ODIs missed out in the third game. The 50-over games will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. Squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs against Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd Siraj