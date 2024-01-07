Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian open due to muscle injury
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian open due to muscle injury
Brisbane: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open due to a muscle injury he sustained during the recently concluded Brisbane International.
Nadal opted for an injury timeout during the final set of the quarterfinal in the Brisbane International against Australia's Jordan Thompson. The 22-time Grand Slam winner struggled to move his backhand side thereafter in the match.
More to follow...
