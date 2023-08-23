Hyderabad: The second game of the World Chess final started on Wednesday between Indian GrandMaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa and world champion Magnus Carlsen, ended in a draw after an hour with both agreeing for a draw after 21 moves.

The first game of the FIDE World Cup final 223 between India's R Praggnanandhaa and world champion Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 35 moves. The 18-year-old Indian GrandMaster was impressive against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.

Carlsen has the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series. Praggnanandhaa's dream run during the ongoing FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan reached its pinnacle Tuesday evening as the teen prodigy clashed with legendary Magnus Carlsen.

