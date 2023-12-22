PRO KABADDI LEAGUE PLAYER MASANAMUTHU FACES PERSONAL TRAGEDY AS HOME COLLAPSES IN THOOTHUKUDI FLOODS

Chennai: In the wake of devastating floods that wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, tragedy struck the family of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player Masanamuthu, a player of the Tamil Thalaivas team. Heavy rains from the December 16 to 18 led to flooding in several districts, causing rivers to swell and inundate surrounding areas.

Masanamuthu's residence in Thoothukudi succumbed to the relentless downpour, adding to the distress of the affected communities. While his family members are safe, they now grapple with the loss of their home and belongings.

Expressing his helplessness, Masanamuthu lamented the inability to assist his parents during this challenging period. "The people of Tuticorin have been greatly affected by the rains. Many houses have collapsed in the rains. Also our house and the houses of our relatives have collapsed, so they have been safely sheltered in a camp in a school," he shared.

Despite the personal tragedy, Masanamuthu remains committed to his role in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The kabaddi player, hailing from Tuticorin, revealed the deep sadness of not being able to showcase his talent to his parents and villagers.

"My parents and villagers wanted to see me play Kabaddi. But due to the rain, they were unable to watch the match I was playing. It's so sad to think about it," he expressed with anguish.