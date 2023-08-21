Chennai: India’s 18-year-old Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa made history on Monday as he beat world no.3 Fabiano Caruana after tiebreaks to reach the finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 where he will battle it out against world No. 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the title.

The Indian prodigy managed to beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks. After drawing the first two tie-break games, the Indian slayed Caruana, the World No. 3 by rating. Earlier, Sunday's match between Praggnanandhaa and Caruana had ended in a stalemate in 47 moves.

Carlsen, who had won the first game on Saturday, settled for a draw in 74 moves against Azerbaijan player Nijat Abasov to book his spot in the final. This was the first time the Norwegian superstar has made it to the World Cup final. Praggnanandhaa, teenaged chess star from Chennai, became only the second Indian ever to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and he will also feature in the Candidates tournament next year.

The top three finishers in the tournament qualify for the Candidates event in 2024 to determine the challenger to Ding Liren. Last year, Praggnanandhaa had emerged winner in the Norway Chess Group A open chess tournament. (With Agency inputs)

