PM MODI INAUGURATES 37TH NATIONAL GAMES IN GOA

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Panaji, Goa on Thursday. The Prime Minister reached the venue, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, where he greeted the audience gathered for the event. He was felicitated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a Kunbi shawl, a symbol of the state's culture and identity. The Indian athletes presented a torch to PM Modi at the opening.

Prime Minister Modi said "Today, when both India's resolve and efforts are so huge, then it is natural for India's aspirations to be high. That is why during the IOC session, I put forward the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. I assured the Supreme Committee of the Olympics that India is ready to organize the Youth Olympics in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036. Our aspiration to organize the Olympics is not limited to just emotions. Rather, there are some solid reasons behind this." The Prime Minister said in 2036 India's economy and infrastructure will be in a position to host the Olympics easily.

"Our National Games is also a symbol of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. In the last few years, modern infrastructure related to connectivity has also been built in Goa. The National Games will greatly benefit Goa's tourism and economy," he added.

The 'Infinity Flame' representing the games was presented to the Prime Minister and the games were officially inaugurated on that note. Goa CM Sawant and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha were also present at the event. A cultural programme was held to entertain the crowd and all dignitaries present at the event. Children also displayed some Malkhamb performances. CM Sawant addressed the gathering on the occasion. The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time. The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9.