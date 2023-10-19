Mumbai (Maharashtra): The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin with a match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad on December 2, the organisers announced on Thursday. The Pro Kabaddi League, which is returning to the 12-city format with the upcoming season, will begin at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium and thereafter move to each of the franchise's home cities.

The league stage will be held until February 21. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. The Ahmedabad leg will be held from December 2-7.

The league is thrilled to welcome the kabaddi fans from each of the franchise's home cities back to the stadium this season. The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).