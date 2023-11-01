PARA ASIAN GAMES 2023 GOVERNMENT IS ATHLETE CENTRIC AND CLEARING HURDLES IN THEIR WAY SAYS PM MODI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is seeing the wind of change with his athlete-centric government clearing the hurdles coming in the way of sportspersons.

Modi, while speaking to the para-athletes who won a record 111 medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, said his government is committed to giving the best facilities to athletes.

"Today, we are seeing the wind of change in the country. Earlier, when someone used to take up sports, people never used to take it as a settled part of life. But, now, things are changing. The govt is there for the sportspersons now," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his government's commitment to do "its best to bring the 2030 Youth Olympic Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics to India." He said that the country had always produced good athletes but lack of financial support early came as a big hurdle in their way of excelling.

"India has always produced good athletes, but lack of support or financial support held them back. In nine years (of the government), that old thinking has changed. Today 4-5 crore rupees are being spent on individual athletes. The government is athlete-centric and clearing hurdles in their way.

"Only when potential gets the right platform, can performance be ensured and schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme are some such big initiatives of the government," said Modi. Modi added that the 111 medals the para-athletes had brought back home from China were not mere medals but the fruition of the dreams 140 crore people of the country had seen.

"The number is three times what we bagged at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Korea. We have won 10 times more gold medals. In 2014, Indian para-athletes finished in 15th spot, now they are in top-five." Relating their performance to the growth of the country's economy since 2014, Modi said, "In these nine years, the country has become the fifth-largest economy from 10th, and by 2047 it will be the third-largest India and a developed country. Today, you too have taken the country from 10th to fifth."

"The last few months have been amazing for Indian sports and this performance is the icing on the cake. Your performance had enthused the entire nation," said Modi. Modi added that whenever a para-athlete returns home successfully, he does not just cover himself in glory but also becomes an inspiration for the entire nation.

"They make everyone sit up and think if someone with a disability is doing so well, it becomes an inspiration for them (able-bodied). Your performance affects people in all walks of life by inspiring them." The PM urged the para-athletes to encourage children in their families and homes to take up sports.

"Today families are encouraging sports, it's becoming a new culture." The PM also informed that a state-of-the-art Disability Sports Training Centre had been set up in Gwalior.

The PM urged the para-athletes to not just stop here and to move ahead with new determination and promises. "Whatever hurdles you have overcome is the biggest contribution from you to the country. Many of you have lived with disability since birth, and many of you have suffered mishaps.