Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest over appoint of WFI chief Sanjay Singh
Published: 26 minutes ago
Follow Us
Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in protest over appoint of WFI chief Sanjay Singh
Published: 26 minutes ago
Follow Us
New Delhi: Star Olympian medalist Bajrang Punia has also reacted on the new appointment of Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh on Friday and has returned country's fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri in the protest of the appointment.
More to Follow...
Loading...