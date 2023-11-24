OLIVER KAHN BACKS INDIA TO PLAY FIFA WORLD CUP INTERACTS WITH STUDENTS AT SOUTH MUMBAI SCHOOL

Mumbai: Legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn on Friday said that he believes that India will soon become a formidable force on the global football stage and compete in the FIFA World Cup.

"India has immense potential in football. The passion I see here is incredible. It's time for India to carve its own way of playing football, blending its rich culture with the beautiful game. I genuinely believe that India will soon be a formidable force on the global football stage, competing in the World Cup," Kahn said here.

The iconic German custodian graced Mumbai's GD Somani Memorial School here as part of the Pro10 initiative. The South Mumbai school resonated with cheers as the football icon was welcomed in a traditional Indian and Maharashtrian manner, symbolising the unity of global football culture.

Known for his indomitable spirit and exemplary career, Kahn shared inspiring words with the students, embodying his life philosophy - "Never give up." He also emphasized the importance of perseverance, resilience, and dedication in achieving one's goals, both on and off the field.

"Football is not just a game; it's a way of life. The challenges I faced in my career taught me the value of persistence. 'Never give up' has been my motto in life, and I encourage each one of you to embrace it. Success comes to those who are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," remarked Kahn.

The Pro10 initiative, which brought Oliver Kahn to GD Somani Memorial School, aims to foster a love for football among the youth and promote the development of the sport at the grassroots level.