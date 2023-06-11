NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS HIS 23RD GRAND SLAM TITLE BY BEATING CASPER RUUD IN THE FRENCH OPEN FINAL

PARIS Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal What drove him What inspired him The biggest titles from his sports biggest stages were Djokovics main aim and now he finally stands alone — ahead of Rafael Nadal ahead of Roger Federer ahead of every man who ever has swung a racketIf Djokovic could wait this long to hold this record he certainly could wait for the halfhour or so it took to straighten out his strokes in the French Open final And so after a bit of a shaky start in thick humid air and under foreboding charcoal clouds Sunday he imposed himself The opponent at Court Philippe Chatrier Casper Ruud never really stood a serious chance after thatDjokovic earned his mensrecord 23rd Grand Slam singles championship breaking a tie with Nadal and moving three in front of the retired Federer with a 76 1 63 75 victory over Ruud that really was not in doubt for most of its 3 hours 13 minutes Djokovic a 36yearold from Serbia puts this one alongside the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021 making him the only man with at least three from each major event He has won 10 trophies at the Australian Open seven at Wimbledon and three at the US OpenRead India stun South Korea clinch maiden Women s Jr Asia Cup titleAlso worth noting Djokovic is again halfway to a calendaryear Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969 Djokovic came close to pulling off that feat in 2021 when he won the Australian Open French Open and Wimbledon and made it all the way to the title match at the US Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev Djokovic will resume that pursuit at Wimbledon which begins on the grass of the All England Club on July 3He has now clutched the trophy at 11 of the last 20 Slams a remarkable run made even more so when considering that he did not participate in two majors during that span because he did not get vaccinated against COVID19 Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2021 before the Australian Open and he was not allowed to fly to the United States ahead of last years US Open under a rule that has since been liftedGetting to 23 not only sets the mark for men but it also lets Djokovic equal Serena Williams who wrapped up her career last year for the most by anyone in the Open era which began in 1968 Margaret Court won some of her alltime record of 24 Slam trophies in the amateur era At 20 days past his 36th birthday Djokovic is the oldest singles champion at Roland Garros considered the most grueling of the majors because of the lengthy grinding points required by the red clay which is slower than the grass or hard courts underfoot elsewhereNadals 22nd major arrived in Paris two days after he turned 36 He has been sidelined since January by a hip injury and had arthroscopic surgery on June 2 As if all of that werent enough Djokovics triumph on Sunday also means he will return to No 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday replacing Carlos Alcaraz Djokovic already has spent more weeks at the top spot than any player — man or woman — since the inception of computerized tennis rankings a halfcentury agoIt was Djokovic who eliminated Alcaraz in the semifinals on Thursday wearing him down over two thrilling sets until the 20yearold Spaniards body cramped up badly Alcaraz continued to play but the scores of the last two sets of the fourset match told the story 61 61 This was the third Slam final in the past five events for Ruud a 24yearold from Norway but he is now 03 He lost to Nadal at the French Open a year ago and to Alcaraz at the US Open last September AP