NOVAK DJOKOVIC EYES HISTORY WITH A 23RD GRAND SLAM TITLE AT THE FRENCH OPEN CASPER RUUD SEEKS 1ST

Paris Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time They were the guys he measured himself against The players who established the standards he sought to surpass Sure when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final on Sunday he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men srecord 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournamentNeither Federer who announced his retirement last year nor Nadal who is out since January with a hip injury and recently had arthroscopic surgery will be at Roland Garros racket in hand and ready to present a challenge of course Still it s important to remember that the milestone Djokovic is chasing now is in many ways defined by his two great rivals Entering the 2011 season Federer owned 16 major championships Nadal nine and Djokovic one Just five years ago Federer was at 20 Nadal 17 and Djokovic at 12Since then Djokovic has collected 10 of the last 19 Slam titles and made clear his intention to keep adding to his total Federer stopped at 20 entering Sunday Djokovic and Nadal are tied at 22 The only players in tennis history to exceed that number are Serena Williams whose 23 are the most in the Open era and Margaret Court whose 24 came in part during the amateur eraRead Carlos Alcaraz hits stunning shot before cramps Novak Djokovic wins French Open semifinalI put myself again in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy I ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in tournaments I ve played in the last few years there is history on the line I like the feeling It s a privilege It s incredible privilege to be able to make history of the sport that I truly love and it has given me so much Djokovic said after eliminating No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals The motivation is very high as you can imagine There is one more to go and hopefully I ll get my hands on the trophyRuud will see what he can muster in an attempt to be the champion at a major for the first time Is Novak the favorite Yes of course There is no question about it said Alexander Zverev who has lost in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years including against Ruud on Friday He knows how it s done He knows how to do it But Casper is playing great tennis If I would have to bet money maybe I wouldn t bet on Casper too much Does he have chances Yes he does He s playing amazing tennis and I think he deserves to be in the finalWhile this is Djokovic s 34th appearance in a major final tied with Chris Evert for the most by a man or woman it will be Ruud s third Ruud is 02 so far and both losses came in 2022 against Nadal at Roland Garros and against Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open Ruud mentioned repeatedly that he will aim to avoid feeling pressure on SundayIt s just a matter of not thinking like I need to win this match This is a word that I try to sort of avoid Obviously in the beginning of the tournament that s sort of what you feel more and what you think about more like This is important to try to get this win and get going in the tournament said Ruud a 24yearold from Norway who is coached by his father Christian a former professional playerBut now I m in the final It s been a great two weeks no matter what happens on Sunday and I m going to of course give it my all Ruud said but sometimes you play your best tennis when you don t think too much He will see if he can devise a better way to attack the problems presented by Djokovic a 36yearold from Serbia They have played four times previous twice on hard courts and twice on clay and not only is Djokovic 40 but he has won all eight setsI m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan Ruud said and just know I m going to have to play my best game my A game my best level that I ve ever played if I want to have a chance against him AP