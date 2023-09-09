Sao Paulo (Brazil) : Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil's national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pele on Friday. The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil's scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belm. It was Brazil's fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.

Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pele usually did. Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved, according to an AP report.

Earlier, Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in Montevideo in the first official match for coach Marcelo Bielsa for the hosts. Uruguay did not play either of its two veteran goal scorers — Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez — as the team goes through a rebuilding process under the Argentinian coach.

