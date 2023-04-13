NEERAJ CHOPRA TO START SEASON AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE ON MAY 5

New Delhi Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his season at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 5 as one of the top draws in a starstudded field The 25yearold Chopra the reigning Diamond League champion after winning the grand finale in September last will join world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in the first meet of the 14leg oneday series of the seasonChopra who has a personal best of 8994m which he achieved while finishing second at last year s Stockholm Diamond League meeting is currently training in Turkiye He will be there till May 31 Due to an injury the Indian superstar missed the 2022 Doha Diamond League Meeting where Peters sent the spear to 9307m the fifthlongest throw in history to win the title World Championships bronze medallist Vadlejch had finished second with a personal best throw of 9088mAlongside the decorated trio the Doha Meeting will also see European champion Julian Weber of Germany the Olympic and world fourthplace finisher with a best of 8954m former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott PB 9016m of Trinidad amp Tobago former world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego PB 9272m of Kenya One of the targets for Chopra the first Indian Olympic gold medallist in track and field this year will be to cross the 90m mark the gold standard in the world of javelinRead It is too late to change action he can only tweak it and pick his tournaments Bishop s advice to Bumrah I m also getting closer to the 90m mark so it would mean a lot for me to break that barrier he said While last year was a good year for me with a new personal best world silver medal and the win of the Wanda Diamond League this year brings new opportunities My goal for this summer is the World Championships alongside the Asian Games and the defence of my Wanda Diamond League title After scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 Chopra won a silver in the 2022 World Championships in USA where Peters won gold but failed to defend the Commonwealth Games gold he had won in 2018 at the Birmingham edition last year due to an injury He however recovered on time from the injury which he had sustained during the World Championships to win the Diamond League Finals in Switzerland I m always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special so I m looking forward to opening my 2023 Wanda Diamond League season in Doha alongside a group of incredible athletes in front of a passionate crowd The 2023 Diamond League comprises 14 meetings starting with Doha at the Qatar Sports Club on May 5 and concluding with a single final across two days in Eugene USA September 1617 PTI