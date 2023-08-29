NEERAJ CHOPRA SERVES AS AN INSPIRATION TWO OTHER INDIAN JAVELIN THROWERS FINISH IN TOP EIGHT AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP

Hyderabad: Star javelin Neeraj Chopra not only scripted history by winning India's first gold in the World Athletics Championship but his success has also served as an inspiration to two other fellow Indian javelin throwers, who made it to the top eight.

This year, for the first time, three Indians finished in the top eight of an event in the World Athletics Championships. The reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the coveted event held in Budapest, Hungary.

23-year-old DP Manu, who hails from Hassan in Karnataka finished in the sixth position, throwing 84.14m, while 1995-born Kishore Jena, who finished fifth at the World Athletics Championship, is from Odisha.

Right from becoming a junior world champion, Neeraj Chopra has served as an inspiration to his fellow athletes. Neeraj after his initial success did not look back and clinched the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. And the icing on the cake was when Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win

The results of the World Championship also illustrate Asia's dominance in the javelin throw event with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeen finishing second and clinching the silver medal. Jena has already qualified for the Asian Games and is looking to qualify for the next year's Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra, who is a Subedar in the Indian Army, with his achievement continues, to inspire millions of budding athletes. At just 25 has also inspired several countrymen to take up sports and has achieved what the legendary late Milkha Singh and PT Usha couldn't. A hungry Neeraj Chopra roared after his success in Budapest that throwers don't have a finish line and his words will continue to inspire millions.

