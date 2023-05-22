NEERAJ CHOPRA NUMBER ONE IN WORLD ATHLETICS MENS JAVELIN RANKING

New Delhi Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is the World No 1 in the latest men s javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics on MondayNeeraj topped the charts with 1455 points 22 ahead of Grenada s Anderson Peters The Indian javelin throw ace rose to World No 2 on August 30 2022 but was stuck behind Peters the reigning world champion since thenNeeraj won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich in September of last year making him the first Indian athlete to do so However he was sidelined with an injury following his victory in ZurichNeeraj the Indian national record holder in men s javelin throw competed in the seasonopening Doha Diamond League on May 5 and finished first with a throw of 8867m Anderson Peters finished third in Doha with a distance of 8588mThe No 1 ranking will come as a boost for Neeraj Chopra who will next compete at the FBK Games 2023 on June 4 in the Netherlands He also confirmed his participation at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Turku Finland on June 13With the Paris 2024 Olympics approaching the 2023 season promises to be a crucial one for NeerajNeeraj will compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in addition to defending his Diamond League title and Asian Games javelin gold medal in Hangzhou ANI