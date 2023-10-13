NEERAJ CHOPRA NOMINATED FOR MALE ATHLETE OF YEAR AWARD 2023 HERE IS HOW YOU CAN CAST YOUR VOTE

Hyderabad: Sports of Authority of India has urged Indians to extensively vote for Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra who has been nominated by World Athletics for Athlete of the Year award for this year.

The global governing body of Athletics has nominated Neeraj Chopra for the Men's Athlete of the Year award 2023. It has issued the statement announcing Neeraj's nomination along with 10 others.

World Champion Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has earlier won an Olympic gold and a gold at the World Championships meet. Neeraj, who hails from Haryana, IS also the 2018 Commonwealth Champion and won the Asian Games twice - 2018 in Indonesia and 2023 Games in Hangzhou in China. He is only the second Indian after ace shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics and the javelin thrower is looking to breach the 90-meter mark.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2023 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2023. World Athletics has confirmed a list of 11 nominees, selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics, the statement said.

How can you vote? The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will have to cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube channels on the official handles. A 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote, the Athletics body said.

Weightage of votes- The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Dates to remember- Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closed at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November, the sports body said.