Colombo (Sri Lanka): India head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday opined that his team needs to play good, smart cricket to lift the Asia Cup. Rahul Dravid made the comments moments before the Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, which is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

India last lifted the Asia Cup, which was played in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates. "We were a bit worried about the weather, but we have got decent cricket throughout the tournament (Asia Cup 2023). Hopefully, we can get over the line today. Sometimes, you would not be at your best but (need) to scrap out a win," the former Karnataka and India batter told official broadcasters 'Star Sports'.

He praised India's performance against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 game. India won by 41 runs as Kuldeep Yadav ran through the Opposition line-up with a four-for. "Some of the catching and fielding in the earlier game against Sri Lanka was really impressive. We need to play good, smart cricket. They are a good team playing in home conditions, we need to execute our skills and scrap out a win," the former India captain added.

With regard to injuries, Dravid quipped that all teams were in a similar position. "Injuries so close to the World Cup could really cost you. We just need to keep our fingers crossed and trust our processes. We are in a tricky situation where some guys need to be rested, while some guys need some cricket. It is a tricky balance to achieve," he added.

The 2023 World Cup will be played at different venues in India and the Rahul Dravid-coached team are one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

