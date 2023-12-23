NATIONAL SCHOOL GAMES PLAYERS MADE TO SIT NEAR TRAIN TOILETS WHILE RETURNING TO CHHATTISGARH FROM DELHI

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: The government announces various schemes to inspire youth to take up the sport as a profession. However, sometimes the sports are not given importance by the authorities concerned and a recent case in Pendra of Chattisgarh state has indicated that the condition of the sportpersons in the country is pathetic. A team of participating gymnasts in the National School Games recently went from Pendra to New Delhi for a competition. Their journey to New Delhi was decent, but while coming back the contingent faced a lot of adversities.

The 67th National School competition was organised from December 18 to 23 in New Delhi. Many of the gymnasts from Pendra district came to the venue to participate in the event. There were 51 athletes from Chattisgarh, including 20 athletes from the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. The contingent of 51 players was returning to Chattisgarh from New Delhi via Sampark Kranti Express on December 22. The team manager had booked their tickets in the sleeper class, but their tickets were not confirmed.