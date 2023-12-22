Surat (Gujarat): Najmi Kinkhabwala has made waves in the world of Table Tennis while touring around in 11 countries, He started playing the sport since 1964 but stepped away from the discipline in 1995. He suffered a facture in leg and so doctors conveyed him that he will not able to play the sport anymore.

However, the 76-year old bagged a lot of medals before the unfortunate sequence of events prevented him from playing the sport. He got a job in a company after stepping away from the sport but was always keen to script a comeback. Once, he met a friend who advised him to take up the sport once again.

He started taking table tennis as a profession in 2017 and the world witnessed his new version. He participated in the National Championship after a long span of 25 years. He won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category in 2019 in Sonipat, Haryana. Also, in the Forja International held in Goa, he proved his mettle by bagging a gold. In the Asian-Pacific Championship held in Malaysia, players from 28 countries participated. He won gold in the team event while bagged a silver in the individual category beating athletes from China, Russia and Malaysia. Recently, he earned a spot in the top eight players in the Asia-Pacific Championship.