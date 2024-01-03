New Delhi: Sakshi Malik on Wednesday accused Brij Bhushan Singh of orchestrating threats to her mother, who had been receiving multiple phone calls from the associates of the former Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief. The wrestlers have been protesting against Sanjay Singh's appointment as the president of the Wrestling body, after he emerged victorious in the recently held election.

The WFI controversy took a new turn as the junior wrestlers protested against the trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi, for having to lose a year of their career.

Sakshi who met the media at her residence claimed that her mother has been receiving threats from Brij Bhushan Singh's 'goons' for the past two days.

"For the past two-three days, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's goons have become active. My mother is getting threats through phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family. People on social media are abusing us but they should remember that they have sisters and daughters at their home," Malik told reporters.

Sakshi also added that she has no issues with the WFI except for Sanjay Singh who is a close ally of Brij Bhushan Singh.

"We don't have any issues with the new federation except for one man, Sanjay Singh. We don't have any issues if the new body comes back without Sanjay Singh. We do not have any issue with the ad-hoc committee as well," she added.

"The government is like parents for us and I would request them to make wrestling safe for the upcoming wrestlers. You have seen how Sanjay Singh has been behaving. I don't want Sanjay Singh's interference in the federation. I can only make a request. If the ministry says he won't come back, it will be better. Everybody saw the abuse of power by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the WFI elections. He announced junior nationals at his home without much deliberation."

Asking about the possibility of her becoming a sports administrator, Sakshi denied the scenario.