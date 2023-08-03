MY FATHER STILL CARRYING CYLINDERS SAYS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS BATTER RINKU SINGH

Hyderabad: Rinku Singh, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has received a call from the national team. BCCI has selected him for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland. He also secured a place on the team to be sent to the Asian Games. Rinku Singh commented that despite being selected for the national team, he cannot forget his past. He also stated that his father has not yet taken rest from his work of carrying cylinders. "I told him many a time to stop the work, but to no avail.

"My responsibility as a cricketer is to score runs. If you get a chance, try it 100%. I never live in imagination. I like to live in the present. Toil is in my hands and I don't think about the results. Let's wait and see what happens. My family, my childhood coach, and my friends are all happy that I am joining the Indian team. This is the dream of all of us. All I know is hard work. That's the theory I believe. I achieved all this due to Abhishek Nair sir and Nitish Bhaiyya."

Even though I excelled in the IPL and made it to the national team, my father never left his duties. I told him to take a rest but he did not listen and he still carrying cylinders. He loves to do that. At one stage I also understood and stopped saying it. He feels bored when he is idle. So, he has to take a call whether he wanted to continue his work or not," said Rinku Singh.