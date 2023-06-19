MUMBAI CITY FC COMPLETE SIGNING OF AKASH MISHRA

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC are delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC for the transfer of Akash Mishra for an undisclosed fee. The talented young left-back joins the defending Hero ISL Winners on a five-year contract until May 2028.

Hailing from the town of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh, Akash began his footballing journey playing locally and for his school before making the move to the U Dream Football Academy in Germany in 2015 at the age of 14. Three years on, he returned to India to represent the Indian Arrows and made his debut in the I-League in the 2018-19 season. In 23 appearances over two seasons for the Arrows, Akash impressed with solid performances and earned himself a call up to the India Under-18 National Team. His standout displays continued as Akash scored twice in seven games, winning the 2019 SAFF U18 Championship.

A move to Hyderabad FC followed for Akash ahead of the 2020-21 season where the young left-back went on to become a key cog for Manolo Marquez’s side. Akash played every minute of league football for Hyderabad FC in his debut season before appearing in every game in the 2021-22 campaign, en route to winning the Hero ISL Final. His consistent performances were recognised as he was named the Young Player of the Year by the Football Players’ Association of India in 2022.

Read: ODI World Cup: Pakistan wary of Afghan spinners, not keen to play them in Chennai

A call up to the senior Indian National Team was no surprise as Akash made his debut for the Blue Tigers in an international friendly against Oman in March 2021. Now a regular left-back for the country under Igor Stimac, the 21-year-old has 16 international caps to his name.

Considered as one of India’s top footballing talents, Akash joins Mumbai City FC as the Islanders prepare to participate in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League and defend their Hero ISL League Shield.

Akash Mishra said: “To arrive at a club like Mumbai City FC, it is a moment of pride for me and my family. The vision and ambition this club has is for everyone to see but more importantly, it gives me the best platform to grow and progress my career. I’ve spoken to coach Des who has shown a lot of faith in me and to be able to play football the way he envisions it, it’s one of the many things that excites me about joining Mumbai City FC.”

“Much like mine, the club’s aspirations go beyond domestic success, aiming to leave a mark in Asia as well and I am excited to represent Mumbai City FC at the highest possible levels. At just 21, I have a lot to learn, a lot to experience and I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I want to thank Hyderabad FC for their support and affording me the opportunity to represent them, and I am excited to begin a new chapter of my life in Mumbai.”

Des Buckingham – Head Coach, Mumbai City FC said: “Akash possesses a wide range of positive attributes required in the modern game and is an exciting prospect. His signing continues our promise of developing young players and we are pleased he has trusted our club to progress in the next stage of his career. He is a mature young man and we look forward to helping him realise and reach his potential. Akash will provide us with a different approach to playing and is someone who I am looking forward to working with. He will find himself in an environment alongside our other players who push each other daily and I look forward to welcoming him as we continue to build and develop as a group together.”

Kandarp Chandra – CEO, Mumbai City FC said: “We’re delighted to welcome Akash to the Mumbai City family. He has consistently been one of the top performers in the league and for the Indian National Team over the last two years and we’re confident that he can continue to contribute at the highest level for Mumbai City. At Mumbai City, we prioritize talent, ambition, and growth and while we anticipate Akash’s immediate contributions on the pitch, we’re committed to supporting his long-term development. I want to thank Hyderabad FC for their cooperation and we’re excited for what the future holds for us with Akash.