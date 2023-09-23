MUMBAI CITY FC ANNOUNCE SQUAD FOR 2023 24 INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE

Hyderabad: Regaining Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC kick off their league title defence and have named a 27-member squad to represent the Islanders in the 2023-24 Indian Super League.

The side coached by Des Buckingham had set the stage ablaze last season and broken 17 all-time ISL records, en route to winning the League Winners’ Shield in 18 games, with two rounds to spare. Mumbai City FC will look to repeat last year's feat.

Last season’s ISL Player of the Season Lallianzuala Chhangte, will aim to repeat his exploits as he features in the Mumbai City FC squad alongside the likes of Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Bipin Singh and Vikram Partap Singh in attack. Having won the ISL Shield for two seasons in a row, Greg Stewart will aim to add a third consecutive league title to his rich list of accolades.

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh and Apuia, who form the core of Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City side, will be supported by a mix of youth and experience in Mohammad Nawaz, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Vinit Rai, Valpuia, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara and others, the club announced on Saturday.

Eight new Mumbai City FC players Akash Mishra, Tiri, Yoëll van Nieff, Abdenasser El Khayati, Jayesh Rane, Seilenthang Lotjem, Franklin Nazareth and Nathan Rodrigues - joined the club over the summer and will all feature in their debut ISL campaign the club from the megacity.

Squad: