MOTOGP CABS ONLY WITH PASSENGERS HAVING RACE PASS ARE TO BE ALLOWED INSIDE ARENA BY NOIDA TRAFFIC COPS

Noida, New Delhi: Due to the anticipated large turnout for the Indian Oil Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit, traffic officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar have made the decision to permit only private cabs carrying passengers with event passes to enter the venue.

"Cabs of companies like Uber, Ola or InDrive would drop the customers with race passes to enjoy the event and leave. Also, taxis with a booking of longer durations are allowed to stay in the parking areas and pick up the passengers after the race is concluded," a senior official said to PTI.

The venue of the race - Buddh International Circuit (BIC) is about 50 km from New Delhi along the Yamuna Expressway in the Dankaur area and the police have made diversions for the commercial vehicles which are going to enter Noida through DND or Greater Noida via Yamuna Expressway to tackle with traffic jam on key roads for weekends. Further, vehicles with essential goods will have no restriction within a duration of 12 a.m to 6 a.m and 12 p.m to 3 p.m while Ambulances will have no restrictions on their movements during any time of the day.

People are requested to use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday for travelling to and fro Delhi on weekends by police considering the scheduling of MotoGP and the UP International Trade Show.

"Cars or Cabs with occupants having race passes can drop their customers inside the venue and exit the BIC afterwards. They will not be allowed to park cabs outside the venue as there is no taxi stand," a traffic official told PTI.

"Shuttle services are available between the BIC and metro stations Botanical Garden in Noida. Also, they are being run between the BIC and Alpha Commercial in Greater Noida. Spectators can avail the services to reach the venue."

The event promoters revealed that the official shuttle services are going to be available for the spectators who have race tickets.

"The shuttle services will make it convenient for spectators to attend the event as the official shuttle services for the Indian Oil Grand Prix will run on 11 different routes." event promoters said.

"The shuttle buses will commence from 7 a.m. on the race weekend and will be available from key locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. Notably, the service passes are applicable only to the audiences who have bought a ticket for the race. Each pass will allow a single guest ride." they added.

"Along with the shuttle services, spectators will also have the option to book private cab and rentals with group ride options from BIC to various metro stations," the promoters said, adding that bookings can also be done online at https://bookairportcab.com/motogp."