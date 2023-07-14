MBAPPE IS KNOWN TO MORE PEOPLE IN INDIA THAN FRANCE SAYS PM MODI

Paris (France): A blueprint of the visit of the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the country has always been fusing the hosts with India through the social and cultural fabric, part of which is sports, arts, and cinema.

Likewise, Mr. Modi, who is on a trip to France, busy enhancing the ties between the two nations, mentioned Kylian Mbappe's, the French footballer, popularity in India, conceding the familiarity of the Indian masses with the French maestro.

On Thursday, addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, he said, "French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France."

Amongst the most popular faces in the current generation of footballers, Mbappe has earned his admiration through his performances in the French League and at the international level. Another chapter in his saga was added after he brought his team that was staring at defeat back in the game after scoring three goals in the World Cup 2022 final, almost dashing Lionel Messi's dream.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

French PM Elisabeth Borne tweeted, "Welcome to Paris @narendramodi. As we celebrate 25 years of our strategic partnership, let's continue to deepen cooperation between France and India for ecological transition, education and culture."

Keeping with the ovation he received in the US, the Indian community too lived up to the bill giving a rousing welcome to him in Paris, the French capital. Mr. Modi also held at meeting with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building.

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

"India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!" Modi tweeted.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," Macron tweeted. Marching to the tune of 'saare jahan se achcha', the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade and joined the flypast. Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Mr. Modi's visit is in tune with the "strategic partnership" of 25 years between the two nations.