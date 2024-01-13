Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): In the high-profile clash, Indian shuttlers duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty storm into the final, defeating Korea's M.H. Kang and S.J. Seo in the semi-final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament at Axiata Arena here on Sunday.

With this exceptional victory over the world's number three pair, the Satwik-Chriag duo has become the first pair to enter the Malaysia Open.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) posted graphics of both on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Finals calling. First Indians to enter Malaysia Open final, well done boys!"

The Indian pair Satwik and Chirag won the first set quite comprehensively with a score-line of 21-18 while they made an extraordinary comeback in the second set after lagging behind by 8 points when scores were in favour of their rivals by 11-19. It was expected that the Korean pair would clinch an easy win the set two but the world number two pair had decided otherwise. They bagged eight points in a row with the help of flat and rapid returns to eke out a fightback.