MADHYA PRADESH GIRL SHIVANI PAWAR BAGS WRESTLING GOLD IN WORLD POLICE AND FIRE GAMES

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Wrestler Shivani Pawar, who hails from the Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, has won the gold medal in the ongoing World Police and Fire Games held in Canada. In the 50kg category, Shivani Pawar defeated her Canadian opponent in the summit clash by a margin of 10-0.

Shivani is the daughter of Nandlal Pawar, a farmer, who resides in Umreth village. The Indian wrestler got a walk-over in the first round while in the second she overcame the challenge of her Colombian opponent. After winning the quarter-final and the semi-final, Shivani stormed into the final.

Shivani, who has been training under Fatima Bano, won a silver medal during a competition held in Serbia in 2022. Shivani, who initially was inclined to football, later started liking wrestling and took the sport in 2011-2012 and since then has come a long way.

She was initially coached by Kalsharam Marskole. Marskole congratulated her for the success. In her career so far, Shivani has participated in nine National Games and has won one gold, three silver and as many bronze medals. An elated Nandlal Pawar told ETV Bharat that he was proud of his daughter.

"My dream is that one day Shivani should bag a podium place in the Olympics, which is the greatest sporting competition. Even Shivani aims to win a medal at the quadrennial showpiece and we are working hard for it," Nandlal Pawar said.