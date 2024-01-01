Hyderabad: The very mention of the name Lionel Messi exudes an aura that is indomitable. The World Cup-winning Argentine would leave behind a legacy that is irreplaceable.

Now, as per reports, Albicelestes plans to retire his venerated Number 10 jersey as a mark of honour for all that he has done to champion the cause of Argentine football.

Messi who shifted to Inter Miami from his 'home' club Barcelona, is currently in a mood for relaxation but this piece of news would for sure be another feather in his illustrious cap.

Argentine Football Association chief Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia was quoted by Spanish daily Marca stating, “When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number ’10’ will be retired for life in his honour. It’s the least we can do for him.”

Messi who has to his credit 106 international goals in 180 appearances for Argentina, has also won the Ballon d'Or awards for a record eight times.

Incidentally, Argentina were keen on retiring the Number 10 jersy of the legendary Diego Maradona, but stringent rules of FIFA were an impediment.

A magician who mesmerises fans and critics with his artistry has been a sensation since he hit it off at a tender age. he has to his credit FIFA World Youth Championship, and an Olympic Gold too that his team bagged in the 2008 Summer Games.

At the club level, he won 34 trophies for Barcelona, hold the all-time record of 474 La Liga goals, 36 La Liga hatticks.