Peru: Star Argentina footballer Lionel Messi scored two goals to guide Argentina 2-0 victory over Peru in their 2026 World Cup qualifier match at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on Tuesday.

Messi looked solid and importantly in touch on his comeback, playing from start to finish and scoring two goals for the first time since his right leg injury. During the match, Messi looked very aggressive and agile. He made Peru's defender fall down twice while dribbling back and forth on the goal line before crossing midfield. He brilliantly read the game and what Peruvian defenders were trying to do and scored two goals in the first half.

After the match, Messi said, "We have great players and a very marked style of play, which we like. We want to continue down this path."

The Inter Miami attacker dragged down the middle of the box and Nicolás González gave him a cutback pass for his first goal to put the visiting team in the front seat. Just ten minutes later, Messi converted Enzo Fernandez's pass to take the lead 2-0 at the break. Messi now has 31 FIFA World Cup qualifying goals in 63 games.

With the 2-0 win, Lionel Messi's Argentina secured their position atop the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 standings with 12 points after four games. The defending champions are five clear of second-placed Uruguay, who stunned Brazil 2-0. In the second half, Messi remained aggressive seeking a third goal. But he failed to produce a goal on at least three opportunities, including a free kick in the 88th minute.