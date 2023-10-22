Barcelona: Sergio Ramos showed that he is still the boss of the box after the 37-year-old player put in a characteristically tenacious performance to help Sevilla grind out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against his former club Real Madrid. Ramos was playing his first game against Madrid since returning to the Spanish league last month with Sevilla, his boyhood club. David Alaba scored an own-goal to put Sevilla ahead in the 74th, but Dani Carvajal equalized with a header four minutes later.

Leader Madrid was left three points ahead of second-place Girona and four points ahead of Barcelona in third before they play games on Sunday. Ramos started his career with Sevilla but soon moved to Madrid, where he won 22 trophies in 16 seasons including four Champions League titles before leaving in 2021. After two frustrating years with Paris Saint-Germain, the former Spain defender returned to Sevilla.

Ramos saved a goal-bound shot by former teammate Toni Kroos in the first half. The center-back also had two late scoring chances to almost snatch the win for the hosts. Ramos featured in some run-ins with Antonio Rudiger, who arrived at Madrid last season in part to fill the hole left by the ageing Ramos. In one clash, Ramos grabbed the cheeks of Rudiger while the German defender held him as they exchanged words.

Ramos also clashed with Jude Bellingham, Madrid's new star. Ramos elbowed Bellingham in the head during a corner and earned a yellow card for a foul on him in the second half. Ramos, who scored several big goals in his career for Madrid, almost bagged a winner from two headers with the score at 1-1. Kepa was able to push the ball onto his post, and Ramos later sent the ball high with his second header in stoppage time.

The game's final stretch was marred by a tussle between several players after Vinicius Junior pushed Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. That led to more serious shoves by several players, including Ramos and Vinicius. When the final whistle blew, Ramos embraced Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The day before the game Ancelotti heaped praise on his former player, saying that Ramos' stoppage-time equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final was a key moment in his career.

I loved seeing him again, Ancelotti said about Ramos after the game. I said hello to him and wished him the best. The match was also the debut of former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso on Sevilla's bench. Alonso replaced Jos Mendilibar before the recent international break to try and turn around Sevilla's season with the club near the relegation zone. The draw let Sevilla inch into 13th place. Sevilla hosts Arsenal in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, while Madrid is at Braga in Portugal.