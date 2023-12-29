Samarkand: GM Konery Humpy's brilliant campaign in the World Rapid Chess Championship came to an end on Thursday as she suffered a defeat in the final against Anastasia Bodnaruk of Russia and ended up winning the silver medal in the tournament.

She lost to the Russian opponent in a tie-break sudden death to concede the title. With the silver, Humpy has completed a set of medals as she won bronze in 2012 at Moscow and won the world title in 2019 at Batumi, Georgia.

Earlier in the tournament, the 36-year-old won her last-round fixture against Kateryna Lagno and bagged the same number of points as compared to Bodnaruk. The Russian chess player played a draw against bronze medallist Lie Tingjie.

In the finale of the event, India kicked off the tiebreak very well and won the first game with black pieces. However, Bodnaruk struck back in the next game pouncing on the errors committed by Humpy when she was in a strong position.