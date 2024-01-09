KERALA TO HOST THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL SPORTS SUMMIT IN COUNTRY

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Sports Department will host the International Sports Summit, which will include a theme of Modern Kerala sports (Nava Kayika Keralam). More than 1,000 project proposals will be presented at the summit, which will be held from January 23 to 26 at the Greenfield Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. Representatives from 20 nations will participate in the summit, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Similarly, 105 national and international experts in 13 disciplines will be part of the conference and contribute with their knowledge about the various sports. Discussions will be held on sports policy, the development of sports infrastructure and the development of modern sports in Kerala. Similarly, the major conference themes include the sports industry, wellness, leagues and major championships, academies and high-performance centres, e-Sports, sports science, technology and engineering and indigenous sports forms.

The major events are research paper presentations, Startup pitch, investor conclave, exhibitions, buyer seller meet, e-Sports Showcase, sports community networking, screening of sports-themed films, healthy food festival and motor show. Master plans will be presented by District Sports Councils and Sports Associations. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said that the summit aims at unparalleled global participation in the state's sports sector and the state government welcomes all institutions and individuals, who are interested in investment, participation, cooperation and support in the sports sector of Kerala to the summit.