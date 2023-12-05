JUNIOR HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA DEFEAT SOUTH KOREA 4 2 TO KICK OFF CAMPAIGN

Kuala Lumpur: Two-time champion India began their campaign in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 by defeating Republic of Korea with a margin of 4-2 on Tuesday in a Pool C fixture.

Arjeet Singh Hundal was star of the show as he scored his first hat-trick (11', 16', 41') in the lung opener. Amandeep also chipped in with a goal on the 29th minute. Dohyun Lim (38’) and Minkwon Kim (45’) were the goal-scorers for Republic of Korea but their efforts were not enough to help the team pull off a victory.

The victory has taken India to second spot in the Pool C points table. Spain are at the top as a result of beating Canada by 7-0. The top two sides from each group will advance to quarter-finals. The Indian team started the game with a high tempo but the Korean defense restricted India's entry into the circles inside first 10 minutes. However, they were struggling on the offensive part and South Korea were not able to deliver consistent attacks to put India under pressure.

India got their breakthrough in the 11th minute as Hundal converted a penalty corner after sequence of multiple passes inside the circle. Boby Singh Dhami set up a goal in the 16th minute with a lob pass for the Indian vice-captain and Hundal stuck it into the back of the net making most of the opportunity.

There was a chance for South Korea to score their first goal in the 29th minute. However, India hit back with a counter-attack and Amandeep ensured the third goal for the 'Boys in Blue'. The winning team dominated the first half as they had eight shots on goal while South Korea had just one shot on the target.