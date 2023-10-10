JARVO 69 RELEASES IND VS AUS MATCH PITCH INVASION VIDEO CLAIMS KOHLI LOVES HIS WORK

Chennai/Hyderabad: In the recent encounter between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the famous pitch invader, Daniel Jarvis, known for breaching security and making unauthorised appearances on cricket grounds, attempted to invade the pitch while the Indian team was fielding.

In the latest post on X (formerly twitter), Jarvo has uploaded a video where he can be seen escorted by the Indian players and the ground security. The video, in no time, has gone viral and catching viewers' eyes.

Batting powerhouse Virat Kohli took it upon himself to escort Daniel Jarvis, also known as 'Jarvo 69', who made the audacious pitch invasion here at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

In the video, Jarvo is seen removing his jacket as Mohammed Siraj was seen moving to his fielding position. Jarvo waves at a confused Siraj who initially waved back at him before realising the invasion and asking him to leave the ground.

After Siraj, KL Rahul identified him as an invader. Jarvis had an animated but incomprehensible debate with KL Rahul who was seen pointing the invader off pitch.

The security personnel quickly removed him from the field. Virat Kohli also approached Jarvo to address the situation. Evidently, Rahul and Kohli were dissatisfied with his disruptive actions.

The video uploaded by Jarvo has subtitles which allegedly claims that the ace batsman, Virat Kohli applauded Jarvo for his videos on Youtube and subsequently asked him to get out of the field.

Taking a note of the breach of security, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a ban on Jarvo, prohibiting his attendance in the remaining matches of the ODI World Cup 2023.

"The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it from happening again. The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event, and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities," stated the ICC in response to the incident.