"I can only speak Out, But...": Irfan Pathan on killing of innocent Children in Gaza
Published: 1 hours ago
"I can only speak Out, But...": Irfan Pathan on killing of innocent Children in Gaza
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Taking a stand on the Israel-Palestine war, former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Friday urged the world leaders to unite and put an end to senseless killings of children aged 0-10 in Gaza.
"Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing. @UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren," Pathan, a former left-arm quick, who played for Baroda in the domestic circuit, said on a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
So far more than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and minors, and more than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters. Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, when some 240 people were also taken hostage. Some 5,400 have also been injured.
-
Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing. @UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2023
39-year-old Vadodara-born Pathan is perhaps the first former Indian cricketer to speak publicly on the Israel-Palestine war. Pathan, who is currently doing commentary duties for official broadcasters of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, has been vocal on social issues and hence it is not surprising that he has taken a stand.
It must also be remembered that after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, Irfan and his brother Yusuf Pathan, were one of the first former cricketers, to have come forward and supported affected citizens in the country.