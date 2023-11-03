"Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing. @UN #StopTheViolence #GazaChildren," Pathan, a former left-arm quick, who played for Baroda in the domestic circuit, said on a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far more than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and minors, and more than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters. Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, when some 240 people were also taken hostage. Some 5,400 have also been injured.