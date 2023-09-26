Hangzhou (China): India's Neha Thakur won a silver medal in girl's dinghy sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games here. The Indian star won the medal in ILCA 4 category and ensured first medal in sailing for India in the 19th Asian Games after a total of 11 races on Tuesday.

By earning the first silver medal for India in sailing, Neha took India's medal tally to 12 keeping India on the sixth position in the points table just below Hong Kong.

The 17-year-old's consistent performances throughout the competition helped her get to a podium finish. The medalist scored 27 points after the conclusion of 11 races edging out Keira Marie Carlyle of Singapore by just a point. Initially, she was lagging behind but bounced back in the last three races by improving her position with a solid finish. Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with a score of 16 points.