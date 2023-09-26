India's Neha Thakur wins silver medal in girl's dinghy sailing event at Asian Games
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou (China): India's Neha Thakur won a silver medal in girl's dinghy sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games here. The Indian star won the medal in ILCA 4 category and ensured first medal in sailing for India in the 19th Asian Games after a total of 11 races on Tuesday.
By earning the first silver medal for India in sailing, Neha took India's medal tally to 12 keeping India on the sixth position in the points table just below Hong Kong.
The 17-year-old's consistent performances throughout the competition helped her get to a podium finish. The medalist scored 27 points after the conclusion of 11 races edging out Keira Marie Carlyle of Singapore by just a point. Initially, she was lagging behind but bounced back in the last three races by improving her position with a solid finish. Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with a score of 16 points.
Meanwhile, Indian fans will have their eyes set on the Indian boxers as they will play their individual rounds later in the day. Also. Indian chess players will be keen to brighten the chances of the country's medal tally rising by winning their individual rounds on Day 3 of the 19th Asian Games.