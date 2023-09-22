Hangzhou Asian Games: Indian women's table tennis team starts campaign with win over Singapore
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou: The Indian women's table tennis team started off their campaign with a hard-fought win over Singapore in their Group F match at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou on Friday.
India beat Singapore by 3-2. In the first match of the tie, Ayhika Mukherjee took on Jian Zeng in women's singles competition. Jian won the game by 3-1 (7-11, 11-2, 11-7, 12-10) to give Singapore a 1-0 lead.
In the second match of the tie, Manika Batra took on Jingyi Zhou in another women's singles match. Batra reversed the fortunes of Singapore, levelling the scoreline 1-1 with a 3-1 win over the Singaporean (11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3).
Sreeja Akula took on Ru Xin Wong in the third match of the tie. This match was a hard-fought won but Sreeja won it by 3-2 (12-14, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7). With this, the scoreline turned in India's favour at 2-1.
However, Singapore refused to go down without a fight. Jian defeated Manika by 3-2 in a hard-fought match (11-3, 3-11, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10) to level the scoreline at 2-2.
In the final match of the tie, Ayhika beat Zhou by 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5) to seal a 3-2 win for India. Now, India will next take on Nepal on Saturday. (ANI)