INDIAN MENS RECURVE TEAM STORM INTO WORLD CUP FINAL TO FACE CHINA IN GOLD MEDAL CLASH

Antalya India stormed into the final of the men s recurve team event for the first time in nine years after registering three wins in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Thursday The trio of Atanu Das B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will face China in the gold medal clash on Sunday in pursuit of India s first World Cup gold medal in the men s recurve team event after 13 yearsThe men s recurve team which got a firstround bye after qualifying as the fourth seed faced a stiff challenge to begin with as it defeated 13th seed Japan 54 with a 2928 win in the shootoff The Indians shot two perfect 10 from three attempts 10 10 9 to seal the issue in the tiebreaker after both the teams were locked 44 4952 5752 5451 5257 following four sets of intense shootingRead Kirsten admits defending totals a worry says need to find right bowler for the jobThereafter it was an easy sailing for the Indian trio that got past 12th seed Chinese Taipei and ninth seed Netherlands by identical 62 margins to set up a summit clash with second seed China The Netherlands will take on Slovenia in the bronze playoff It was an easy outing against Chinese Taipei as the Indian men s recurve team raced to 40 lead before sealing the issue 62 5554 5754 5153 5856 with four 10s including an X closer to the centreNext up were the Netherlands who were on a high after eliminating topseed and tournament hosts Turkey 60 a team that included the reigning Olympic champion Mete Gazoz The Dutch raced to a 20 lead but the Indians came back strongly to win 62 5658 5753 5755 5654Turkish DelightIncidentally it is at the same Mediterranean coastal resort of Antalya where the Indian men s recurve team had tasted its first success in a World Cup way back in 2008 The team of Jayanta Talukdar Rahul Banerjee and Mangal Singh Champia defeated their Malaysia rivals 218215 en route to a maiden recurve men s team gold medal in the World CupSince then Indian men s recurve team have won five gold medals in the World Cup India had last won a World Cup gold medal in men s recurve team event in Shanghai in 2010 The 39yearold Army man Rai was also a member of the goldwinning side in Shanghai when he along with Talukdar and Banerjee defeated Japan 224220 in the finalIndia reached the final twice in 2014 Stage 2 Medellin and Stage 4 Wroclaw but on both the occasions the team returned with silver medals At Medellin India lost to Korea in the tiebreaker while Mexico won the gold medal clash with a 53 win in Wroclaw Korea have pulled out of the World Cup because of their selections which are running simultaneously PTI