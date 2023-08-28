Budapest: The Indian men's relay team are aiming to create history day in the 4x400M finals, the day after they set a new Asian record on Saturday and qualified for the final on Sunday at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Indian 4x400m Men team comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh will compete in the finals today (Monday 1:07 am IST). Notably, the team achieved a new Asian record time of 2:59:05 on Saturday, securing their spot in the event's final.

They broke the Asian record of 2:59.51, set by Japan at the world championships in Oregon last year. The Indian team finished behind the USA in a nine-team heat 1.The USA clocked a time of 2:58.47 and finished first while Great Britain finished third with 2:59.42 to take the final qualifying spot in heat 1. The first three finishers from each of the two heats and two other teams with the fastest times made the cut for the final.

Star Indian javelin thrower and reigning champion of the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, is also set to vie for his first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships later today.

The men's javelin throw final will take place in Budapest, Hungary. Alongside him, DP Manu and Kishore Jena from India will also participate in this main event, commencing at 11:45 pm (IST).

Later in the day (Monday 12:35 am IST), Parul Chaudhary, an athlete hailing from Meerut, India, is poised to compete in the 3000m steeplechase final for women at the World Championships. Parul is competing with renowned distance runners such as Faith Cherotich, Beatrice Chepkoech, and Jackline Chepkoech from Kenya, Sembo Almayew, Zerfe Wondemagegn, and Lomi Muleta from Ethiopia, as well as Peruth Chemutai from Uganda.