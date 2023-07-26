New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said both men's and Women's national football teams will participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to relax the rules to facilitate the participation of both teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion.

Taking to Twitter the Sports Minister said: "Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate the participation of both teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion. Keeping in mind their latest performances in recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud."

The Indian team will play in the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 after the same criteria had ruled it out of the 2018 Games in Jakarta. Football in the Asian Games is a U-23 tournament with three players above that age are also permitted in a team.