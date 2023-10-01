Hangzhou: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched a bronze medal in the women's 50kg event of the ongoing Asain games here on Sunday.

Nikhat Zareen lost to Thailand’s Raksat Chuthamat in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg final. The win would have ensured the Indian at least a silver medal at the Hangzhou Games.

Nikhat won the first round with a split 3-2 decision of umpires. The Thai boxer Chuthamat pulled back in the second round with judges again giving a split verdict in her favour which reduced her gap to the world champion.

Nikhat started the last round with continuous punches at her opponent. But Rakshat held her defense and advanced to the final via a split verdict.