Hangzhou: Indian athlete Avinash Sable, who hails from Maharashtra, won the gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. Avinash clocked a time of 8:19.50 in the men's 3000m Steeplechase Event to register the Asian Games record on his name.

The 29-year-old national record holder Sable surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 8:22.79 held by Iran's Hossein Keyhani, who set it in the 2018 Jakarta Games.

Sable raced ahead to build a distance between himself and other participants winning the race by a massive distance. In the last 50m of the race, while approaching the end, Sable turned back to see no one close to him as he approached the end and celebrated as he crossed the finish line.

Avinash Sable has also won a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He holds the national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.

In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, Sable will also compete in the 5000m race.