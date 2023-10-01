Asian Games: Avinash Sable bags a gold in men's 3000m steeplechase event
Published: 2 hours ago
Asian Games: Avinash Sable bags a gold in men's 3000m steeplechase event
Published: 2 hours ago
Hangzhou: Indian athlete Avinash Sable, who hails from Maharashtra, won the gold medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. Avinash clocked a time of 8:19.50 in the men's 3000m Steeplechase Event to register the Asian Games record on his name.
The 29-year-old national record holder Sable surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 8:22.79 held by Iran's Hossein Keyhani, who set it in the 2018 Jakarta Games.
-
.@avinash3000m strikes #Gold🥇at #AsianGames2022 with a new #AsianGames Record 🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023
The ace #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked a time of 8:19.50 in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event!
What a performance Avinash🌟! Heartiest Congratulations 👏👏#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/fP9cPslmmW
Sable raced ahead to build a distance between himself and other participants winning the race by a massive distance. In the last 50m of the race, while approaching the end, Sable turned back to see no one close to him as he approached the end and celebrated as he crossed the finish line.
Avinash Sable has also won a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He holds the national record of 8 minutes 11.20 seconds. His season’s best time is 8:11.63, placing him in second position among Asians behind Miura Ryuji (SB: 8:09.91) of Japan.
In Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, Sable will also compete in the 5000m race.
India is now ranked in the fourth position on the medal tally with 45 medals comprising 13 golds, 16 silvers, and 16 bronze medals.