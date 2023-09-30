Divya Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh finshed their camapaign in 10m Air Pistol with a silver medal
Hangzhou(China): Indian pair of Divya Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh settled for silver here on Saturday after going down against China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin by 14-16. It was a thrilling encounter between both sides as they always kept their chances of winning bright throughout the fixture.
India started the final in an emphatic manner taking the lead of four points by the end of the three rounds with a scoreline of 5-1. However, the Chinese pair closed down the margin to 7-5 by the conclusion of six rounds. However, the Indian duo were more prolific with their shooting as the opponents were closing down and the scoreline was 11-7 by the end of the nine rounds. The next rounds completely changed the contest as Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin made a solid comeback by levelling the scores to 11-11.
The contest was now in parity as the scoreline moved to 14-14. Both teams required two points to clinch the gold and China capitalised on the opportunity. They roared back after trailing behind in the earlier and bagged the gold with a stellar performance.
Notably, shooting has been a strong discipline for India and the shooters are fetching medals one after the other. It was India's eighth silver medal in shooting and overall they won 34 medals so far in the ongoing Asian Games. India have produced their best performance in shooting in the Asian Games in the ongoing edition.