Asian Games: Golden hat-trick; India wins Gold in Compound Archery men’s team match
Published: 1 hours ago
Asian Games: Golden hat-trick; India wins Gold in Compound Archery men’s team match
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou: The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar led India to its 21st gold in the current Asian Games 2022 after defeating the Republic of Korea.
India were precise right from the start as they made the scoreline in their favour with a scoreline of 58-55 and earning a three-point cushion. South Koreans managed to register only three 9s and so they lagged behind. However, the South Korean archers managed to close down the gap top three points by the conclusion of the End 2 and the scores were 116-114 in the contest played at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.
However, it was an absolutely stunning show from the Indian team which took the scoreline to 175-170 as they dropped only a single point in the third end. The Indian domination continued further and the Indian team earned gold with a scoreline of 235-230.
The Indian contingent toppled the South Korean team of Joo Jaehoon, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho and it added to India's continuously increasing count of gold medals. On their road to the final, the Indian team defeated Chinese Taipei by 235-224 in the semifinal. Earlier, they outplayed Bhutan in the quarterfinal by 235-221. Also, India are assured of gold and silver in the compound Men's Individual event with World Champion Ojas and compatriot Abhishek set to meet summit clash on Saturday. Further, the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal earlier in the day.