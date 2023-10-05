Hangzhou: The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar led India to its 21st gold in the current Asian Games 2022 after defeating the Republic of Korea.

India were precise right from the start as they made the scoreline in their favour with a scoreline of 58-55 and earning a three-point cushion. South Koreans managed to register only three 9s and so they lagged behind. However, the South Korean archers managed to close down the gap top three points by the conclusion of the End 2 and the scores were 116-114 in the contest played at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

However, it was an absolutely stunning show from the Indian team which took the scoreline to 175-170 as they dropped only a single point in the third end. The Indian domination continued further and the Indian team earned gold with a scoreline of 235-230.